Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Cowen

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Enovix in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Enovix from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Enovix in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.73.

Get Enovix alerts:

Enovix Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENVX opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average of $14.49. Enovix has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $39.48.

Insider Transactions at Enovix

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enovix will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 10,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,373,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,349,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Enovix news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,373,993 shares in the company, valued at $34,349,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 899,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,686,930.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,079,115. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enovix

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENVX. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Enovix by 1.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 20.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 8.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Enovix by 5.1% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 29,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Enovix by 7.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.