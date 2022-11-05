Envista (NYSE:NVST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NVST. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Envista from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Envista from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Envista to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Envista from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.17.

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $34.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Envista has a 1 year low of $31.67 and a 1 year high of $52.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.28.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $645.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.55 million. Envista had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 8.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Envista will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Envista by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envista by 8,922.2% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envista by 419.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envista in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Envista during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

