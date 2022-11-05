EnWave (CVE:ENW) Stock Price Down 7%

EnWave Co. (CVE:ENW – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. 15,825 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 43,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on EnWave from C$1.10 to C$0.85 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Cormark decreased their price target on EnWave from C$0.70 to C$0.60 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

EnWave Stock Up 1.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.79.

EnWave Company Profile

EnWave ( CVE:ENW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$5.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.19 million. On average, equities analysts expect that EnWave Co. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

