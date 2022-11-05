Enzyme (MLN) Price Reaches $24.01 on Exchanges

Enzyme (MLN) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Enzyme has a market capitalization of $48.94 million and $2.26 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Enzyme has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Enzyme token can now be purchased for $24.01 or 0.00112277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Enzyme Token Profile

Enzyme launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,070,263 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,038,518 tokens. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Enzyme is enzyme.finance.

Enzyme Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.”

