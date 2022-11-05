Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Acquired by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,204,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328,661 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOSE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 899.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 17,695 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Eos Energy Enterprises Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $1.53 on Friday. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eos Energy Enterprises ( NASDAQ:EOSE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.36). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 2,650.45% and a negative net margin of 1,161.70%. The business had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Eos Energy Enterprises Profile

(Get Rating)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.