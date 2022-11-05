EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Lowered to $414.00 at Piper Sandler

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $419.00 to $414.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $445.81.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded up $11.51 on Friday, reaching $312.52. 518,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,812. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $168.59 and a 1-year high of $725.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $369.32 and a 200-day moving average of $347.37.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.86. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total transaction of $20,238,396.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,047.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EPAM Systems news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total transaction of $252,120.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at $676,696.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total value of $20,238,396.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,047.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,527 shares of company stock worth $28,901,058. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 443.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 59.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in EPAM Systems by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

