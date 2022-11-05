EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut EQT AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on EQT AB (publ) from SEK 250 to SEK 230 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on EQT AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $351.67.

EQT AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EQBBF opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. EQT AB has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average of $21.47.

About EQT AB (publ)

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to make investments globally. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional offices in Sydney, Australia and Tokyo, Japan.

