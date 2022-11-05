EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2022

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBFGet Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut EQT AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on EQT AB (publ) from SEK 250 to SEK 230 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on EQT AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $351.67.

EQT AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EQBBF opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. EQT AB has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average of $21.47.

About EQT AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to make investments globally. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional offices in Sydney, Australia and Tokyo, Japan.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF)

Receive News & Ratings for EQT AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.