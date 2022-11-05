Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Price Target Cut to C$8.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.16.

Shares of EQX stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,977,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,746. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $9.07.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.15). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $224.60 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Equinox Gold by 20,288.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

