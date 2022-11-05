Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note issued on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will earn $8.61 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.70. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $8.60 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.95 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.10 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stephens raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Compass Point raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.08.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $156.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.29. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $112.67 and a fifty-two week high of $158.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.71%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $294,294.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,184.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $294,294.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,184.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $1,608,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,908,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $817,789,000 after buying an additional 26,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,489,000 after buying an additional 39,554 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,159,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,711,000 after buying an additional 29,322 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,382,000 after buying an additional 676,467 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 713,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,073,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

