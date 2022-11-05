Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for WSFS Financial Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of WSFS Financial in a report released on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.28 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.35. The consensus estimate for WSFS Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

WSFS has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on WSFS Financial to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

WSFS Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

WSFS Financial stock opened at $47.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.63. WSFS Financial has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $56.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.59 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 22.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WSFS Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the third quarter valued at about $259,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 12.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at WSFS Financial

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $185,728.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,724.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other WSFS Financial news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $153,609.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,352.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $185,728.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,724.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.96%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Stories

