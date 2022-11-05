Equities Analysts Set Expectations for ExlService Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXLS)

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ExlService in a report released on Monday, October 31st. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.15. The consensus estimate for ExlService’s current full-year earnings is $4.84 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ExlService’s FY2023 earnings at $5.39 EPS.

Get ExlService alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen increased their target price on ExlService to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ExlService from $196.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.57.

ExlService Stock Down 0.2 %

Insider Transactions at ExlService

EXLS opened at $177.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ExlService has a 52 week low of $112.14 and a 52 week high of $184.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.99.

In other news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total transaction of $549,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,303.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ExlService

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 62.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in ExlService in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in ExlService in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ExlService in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ExlService

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.