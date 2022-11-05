Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.73 and last traded at $6.73. 646 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 6,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

Several brokerages recently commented on ERMAY. Exane BNP Paribas cut Eramet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Oddo Bhf cut Eramet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.27.

ERAMET SA operates as a mining and metallurgical company worldwide. The company extracts and processes manganese ore, nickel ore, and mineral sands. It also produces ferronickel, high purity nickel metal, nickel salts, nickel and cobalt chlorides, nickel carbonate, nickel ferroalloys, and other metallic salts used in stainless steel, catalysis and pigments, and alloy steel and casting; manganese alloys, such as high-carbon ferromanganese, silicomanganese, low and medium-carbon ferromanganese, and low-carbon silicomanganese for use in batteries, fertilizers, pigments, different reagents, construction, and automotive industries; and mineral sands, such as titanium dioxide, high-purity pig iron, zircon, and ilmenite used in ceramics and pigments.

