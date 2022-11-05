Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Essent Group has a payout ratio of 13.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Essent Group to earn $6.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.7%.

Essent Group Stock Performance

ESNT stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $37.75. 555,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,243. Essent Group has a 12-month low of $34.27 and a 12-month high of $50.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.58. Essent Group had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 85.02%. The firm had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Essent Group will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Essent Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Essent Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Essent Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Essent Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Essent Group by 43.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Essent Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Essent Group from $51.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Essent Group from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Essent Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Essent Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.30.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

