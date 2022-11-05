EthereumFair (ETF) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.48 Million

EthereumFair (ETF) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. During the last week, EthereumFair has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One EthereumFair token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00003261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EthereumFair has a total market cap of $85.36 million and $1.48 million worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About EthereumFair

EthereumFair’s total supply is 122,702,057 tokens. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EthereumFair is medium.com/@ethereumfair. EthereumFair’s official website is etherfair.org.

Buying and Selling EthereumFair

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumFair (ETHF) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumFair has a current supply of 122,702,057 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumFair is 0.69692623 USD and is up 2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $1,481,054.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://etherfair.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EthereumFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EthereumFair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EthereumFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

