Ethernity Networks (LON:ENET) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of Ethernity Networks Ltd. (LON:ENET – Get Rating) dropped 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.01 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.12). Approximately 76,940 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 212,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.75 ($0.12).

Ethernity Networks Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £7.92 million and a P/E ratio of -0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Ethernity Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ethernity Networks Ltd. provides technology solutions for telecom, mobile, security, and data center markets in Asia, Europe, Israel, and the United States. The company develops and delivers data processing technology and solutions for carrier Ethernet switching, including broadband access, mobile backhaul, carrier Ethernet demarcation, and data centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ethernity Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethernity Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.