Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ETSY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Etsy from $185.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Etsy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Price Performance

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $98.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.36. Etsy has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of -18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Etsy

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $1,891,929.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $9,736,855.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $340,966.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,241.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $1,891,929.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,736,855.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,366 shares of company stock valued at $14,688,315. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,703,069,000 after acquiring an additional 118,034 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Etsy by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $429,669,000 after purchasing an additional 409,540 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,788,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $346,563,000 after purchasing an additional 170,402 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 8.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,514,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $184,095,000 after purchasing an additional 199,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,452,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $304,779,000 after buying an additional 120,910 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.