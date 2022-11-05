Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $329.07

Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $329.07 and last traded at $329.06, with a volume of 6390 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $321.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Everest Re Group from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $277.91 and a 200 day moving average of $276.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $429,910.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,890.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $429,910.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,890.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total value of $812,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,096 shares in the company, valued at $838,768.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,726 shares of company stock worth $2,014,963 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 110,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,155,000 after acquiring an additional 57,893 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

