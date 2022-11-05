Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EVH. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Evolent Health from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Evolent Health to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Evolent Health Stock Performance

EVH opened at $24.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -162.46 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Evolent Health has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $352.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.57 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Evolent Health news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 14,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $501,151.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 135,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,723,200.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $1,860,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 752,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,998,069.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 14,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $501,151.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 135,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,723,200.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,269 shares of company stock valued at $6,464,110. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolent Health

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 31.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,509,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,092 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 145.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,184,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,378,000 after purchasing an additional 702,899 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 125.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,027,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,932,000 after purchasing an additional 572,503 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 631.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 649,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,967,000 after purchasing an additional 560,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 27.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,526,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,621,000 after purchasing an additional 544,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Featured Stories

