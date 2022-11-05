Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Price Target Cut to $33.00

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Evolent Health from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Evolent Health from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Evolent Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EVH traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.37. 2,834,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,680. Evolent Health has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.46 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.26.

Insider Activity

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $352.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evolent Health will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $3,225,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 626,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,368,364.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $3,225,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 626,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,368,364.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Bridget Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $248,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,408.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,269 shares of company stock worth $6,464,110. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 40,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Recommended Stories

