Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.92

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.92 and last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 15653 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

Evotec Trading Up 4.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 57.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.81.

Evotec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.