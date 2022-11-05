ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) PT Raised to $175.00 at Cowen

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Cowen to $175.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EXLS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ExlService from $196.00 to $187.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $166.57.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $177.01 on Tuesday. ExlService has a 1 year low of $112.14 and a 1 year high of $184.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.99.

Insider Activity at ExlService

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ExlService

In related news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total value of $549,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,303.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 62.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in ExlService during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in ExlService during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ExlService during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.