eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) PT Lowered to $16.00

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.59% from the company’s current price.

eXp World Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. eXp World has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $46.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.54.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.11). eXp World had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. eXp World’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that eXp World will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 42,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $483,932.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at $484,235,573.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $996,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,584,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,895,113.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 42,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $483,932.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,034,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,235,573.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 304,173 shares of company stock worth $4,359,834 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in eXp World by 305.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 1,286.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in eXp World in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in eXp World by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in eXp World during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

