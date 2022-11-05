eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) PT Lowered to $16.00

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.59% from the company’s current price.
eXp World Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. eXp World has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $46.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.54.
eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.11). eXp World had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. eXp World’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that eXp World will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in eXp World by 305.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 1,286.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in eXp World in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in eXp World by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in eXp World during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.
