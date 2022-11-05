Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given New $102.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $132.00 to $102.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the online travel company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of several other research reports. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Expedia Group to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $222.00 to $154.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.54.

Shares of EXPE stock traded up $5.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,565,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,216. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $86.36 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.53.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.53. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.77) EPS. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Expedia Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Expedia Group by 16.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,291 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

