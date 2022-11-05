Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EXPE. Cowen decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Expedia Group to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $153.54.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded up $5.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.63. 6,565,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,216. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.53. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $86.36 and a 1-year high of $217.72. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.53. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.77) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,543.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Expedia Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 92,919 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $8,706,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 50,500 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expedia Group

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.