Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Acquired by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,872,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 856,706 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Exscientia were worth $53,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXAI. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 62.5% during the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 288,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,943,000 after purchasing an additional 110,890 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the second quarter worth about $837,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 13.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 12.9% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,860,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,798,000 after purchasing an additional 212,806 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.75% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EXAI stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average of $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 9.08, a quick ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $857.22 million and a P/E ratio of -4.14. Exscientia plc has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $24.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($13.61) by $13.32. The company had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 million. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 14.20% and a negative net margin of 186.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exscientia plc will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exscientia from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th.

About Exscientia



Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

