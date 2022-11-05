Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group to $130.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.86.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $112.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.36 and a 200 day moving average of $93.47. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $113.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 28.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

