F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Hits New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $135.10 and last traded at $135.27, with a volume of 575713 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.42.

Specifically, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $768,791.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,906. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total transaction of $85,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,630.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $768,791.34. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,969. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $303.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of F5 from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.23.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

