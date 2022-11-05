F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $135.10 and last traded at $135.27, with a volume of 575713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.42.

Specifically, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $195,094.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,082.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other F5 news, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $195,094.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,082.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total transaction of $85,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,630.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,732 shares of company stock worth $1,425,969. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FFIV has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of F5 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $215.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on F5 from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.23.

F5 Trading Up 1.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F5

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.22.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 1,216.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,867 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $237,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,330 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in F5 by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,469,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,932,000 after acquiring an additional 517,198 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in F5 by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,574,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,373,834,000 after acquiring an additional 416,388 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in F5 by 14.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,830 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $391,955,000 after acquiring an additional 237,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $224,824,000 after purchasing an additional 178,042 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F5

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.