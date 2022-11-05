FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.89

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.89 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

FactSet Research Systems has raised its dividend by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 23 years. FactSet Research Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 24.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FactSet Research Systems to earn $16.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $408.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $345.92 and a 52-week high of $495.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $421.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.33.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The company had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $418.38.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total value of $1,003,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,708.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total transaction of $1,003,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,708.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,851. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,800 shares of company stock worth $3,261,475 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

