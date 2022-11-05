Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Price Target Raised to C$800.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$780.00 to C$800.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fairfax Financial from $725.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$950.00 to C$910.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,050.00 to C$1,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Fairfax Financial Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of FRFHF traded up $30.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $511.47. 27,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,981. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $477.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $509.39. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.84. Fairfax Financial has a 1-year low of $363.48 and a 1-year high of $575.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

