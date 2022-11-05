Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Given New C$800.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$780.00 to C$800.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$950.00 to C$910.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$900.00 to C$950.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$725.00 to C$700.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Fairfax Financial Stock Up 4.5 %

TSE:FFH opened at C$692.14 on Friday. Fairfax Financial has a 1-year low of C$520.06 and a 1-year high of C$716.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$644.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$665.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.13 billion and a PE ratio of 29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.99, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

