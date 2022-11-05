FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Price Target Cut to $32.00

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FAROGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FARO. DA Davidson decreased their price target on FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on FARO Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

FARO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FARO opened at $29.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.20. FARO Technologies has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $83.39.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FAROGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03). FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.44% and a negative return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $79.92 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of FARO Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 1,191.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FARO Technologies by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About FARO Technologies

(Get Rating)

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

See Also

