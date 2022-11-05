FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Price Target Cut to $32.00

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FARO. DA Davidson decreased their price target on FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on FARO Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FARO opened at $29.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.20. FARO Technologies has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $83.39.

FARO Technologies ( NASDAQ:FARO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03). FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.44% and a negative return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $79.92 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 1,191.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FARO Technologies by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

