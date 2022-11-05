FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Stock Price Up 9.7%

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) shot up 9.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.84 and last traded at $29.84. 1,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 117,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FARO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on FARO Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

FARO Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average of $32.20.

Institutional Trading of FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies ( NASDAQ:FARO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03). FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.44% and a negative return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $79.92 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FARO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 1,191.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.