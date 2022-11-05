Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.08 on January 17th

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th.

Federal Realty Investment Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 54 consecutive years. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 171.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust to earn $6.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.9%.

Shares of NYSE:FRT traded up $5.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.09. 988,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $86.43 and a 52-week high of $140.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.36. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.13.

FRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

