Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.27-$6.32 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRT shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $122.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded up $5.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.09. 988,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,614. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $86.43 and a fifty-two week high of $140.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.02 and its 200-day moving average is $103.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 91.72%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $269,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 113.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,831,000 after purchasing an additional 248,778 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 312.2% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

