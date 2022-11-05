Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on FHI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.50.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

FHI stock opened at $35.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.92. Federated Hermes has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.42%.

In other news, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $1,056,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 544,630 shares in the company, valued at $19,176,422.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 14,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $498,355.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,485,870.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $1,056,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 544,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,176,422.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,797 shares of company stock worth $2,073,458 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federated Hermes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHI. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

See Also

