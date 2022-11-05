Fetch.ai (FET) Achieves Market Cap of $67.71 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $0.0907 or 0.00000424 BTC on major exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $67.71 million and $9.70 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00090906 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00071813 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000555 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00015580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00026457 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000296 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00006924 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.