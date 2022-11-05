Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 5.45 Per Share

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, November 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.45 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values’s previous dividend of $2.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Trading Up 1.7 %

LON FSV opened at GBX 270.50 ($3.13) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 255.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 264.98. The company has a market capitalization of £876.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 563.54. Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values has a 1-year low of GBX 232 ($2.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 315 ($3.64).

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Company Profile

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

