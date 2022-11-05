Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FIS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Oppenheimer cut Fidelity National Information Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $112.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.34.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $2.99 on Friday, reaching $60.17. The company had a trading volume of 22,112,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,975,350. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $56.53 and a 52-week high of $122.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.88%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 69.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 81,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.6% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at $268,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

