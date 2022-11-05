Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $114.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research cut Fidelity National Information Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.34.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 5.2 %

NYSE:FIS traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.17. The stock had a trading volume of 22,112,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,975,350. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $56.53 and a one year high of $122.06. The company has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.23 and a 200 day moving average of $92.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 122.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,706,419,000 after buying an additional 3,050,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,297,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,950,457,000 after buying an additional 1,066,363 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,474,610,000 after buying an additional 3,075,338 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,819,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,090,719,000 after buying an additional 316,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,076,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $923,754,000 after buying an additional 1,311,766 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

