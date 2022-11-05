Financial Analysis: Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) versus California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB)

California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB – Get Rating) and Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for California First Leasing and Aaron’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California First Leasing 0 0 0 0 N/A Aaron’s 2 0 2 0 2.00

Aaron’s has a consensus price target of $11.17, suggesting a potential upside of 15.00%. Given Aaron’s’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aaron’s is more favorable than California First Leasing.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California First Leasing N/A N/A N/A Aaron’s 0.80% 11.32% 4.85%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares California First Leasing and Aaron’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

California First Leasing has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aaron’s has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares California First Leasing and Aaron’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California First Leasing $51.10 million 3.23 $36.23 million N/A N/A Aaron’s $1.85 billion 0.16 $109.93 million $0.50 19.42

Aaron’s has higher revenue and earnings than California First Leasing.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.0% of Aaron’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.5% of California First Leasing shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Aaron’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

California First Leasing pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Aaron’s pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Aaron’s pays out 90.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Aaron’s has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Aaron’s is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Aaron’s beats California First Leasing on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California First Leasing

California First Leasing Corporation provides loans and lease financing for universities, businesses, and other commercial or non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as California First National Bancorp and changed its name to California First Leasing Corporation in February 2021. California First Leasing Corporation was founded in 1977 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

About Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com. For more information, visit Aarons.com or investor.aarons.com.

