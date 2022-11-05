Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Hovde Group lowered Financial Institutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Financial Institutions Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FISI opened at $23.96 on Tuesday. Financial Institutions has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $34.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Financial Institutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.93%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Financial Institutions by 1.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 168,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 106,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 9,569 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Financial Institutions by 923.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 20,730 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Financial Institutions by 10.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Financial Institutions by 6.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 68.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

