Financial Services Advisory Inc Acquires New Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000. iShares China Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 7.6 %

iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.84. 82,292,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,575,750. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $20.87 and a twelve month high of $41.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.37.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.