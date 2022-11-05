Financial Services Advisory Inc Has $4.85 Million Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Financial Services Advisory Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,078 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF comprises approximately 19.8% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $4,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 264.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

BATS:PTLC remained flat at $37.76 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 208,420 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.68 and its 200 day moving average is $37.61.

