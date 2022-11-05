Financial Strategies Group Inc. Acquires 2,820 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Financial Strategies Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $10,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 730.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,623,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,247,547. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $51.47 and a 1-year high of $64.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.75.

