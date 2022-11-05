Financial Strategies Group Inc. Has $379,000 Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.80 on Friday, hitting $137.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,170,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,647. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.93 and a 200-day moving average of $136.03.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

