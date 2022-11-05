Financial Strategies Group Inc. Has $530,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 94.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,913,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,278,000 after buying an additional 6,668,422 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 5,781,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,934,000 after purchasing an additional 160,371 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,458,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,410,000 after purchasing an additional 338,081 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,851.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,090,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,328 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,164,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,236,000 after purchasing an additional 106,089 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Price Performance

SPIP stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.41. The stock had a trading volume of 858,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,040. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.49. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $25.28 and a twelve month high of $32.04.

