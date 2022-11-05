Financial Strategies Group Inc. Increases Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 167,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,788,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.78.

LOW traded up $2.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.15. 4,623,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,515,247. The company has a market cap of $113.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.49. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.