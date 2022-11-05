Financial Strategies Group Inc. Takes Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in DTE Energy by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,821,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,356,215,000 after buying an additional 2,222,887 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in DTE Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,707,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,854,000 after buying an additional 245,923 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,206,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,781,000 after buying an additional 281,718 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in DTE Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,965,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,854,000 after buying an additional 30,373 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,148,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,278. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. DTE Energy has a one year low of $100.64 and a one year high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DTE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

