First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

BUSE has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on First Busey from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley reduced their price target on First Busey from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of BUSE opened at $26.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. First Busey has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. First Busey’s payout ratio is 41.63%.

In other First Busey news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $55,729.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,883.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Busey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 7,663.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

